Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records.

On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Bennett was chasing the victim on foot before Clark hit the victim with the vehicle. Bennet then assisted Clark in getting the vehicle off the curb after hitting the man.

When law enforcement arrived they found the victim on the sidewalk with major injuries and transported him to a local hospital.

Clark is facing charges for attempted homicide and Bennett is facing charges for being an accessory after the fact, according to the sheriff’s office.