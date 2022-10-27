SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old Salida woman is recovering in a hospital bed after she was found left for dead just outside her home.

Yvette Lopez’s daughter told FOX40 that her mother was on her daily morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by a stranger.

“To me, she looked dead, so I even had to ask again when I got there, ‘Is she alive,’” Akilah Frazier said. “I only see my mom one way, and now I have this imprint in my head that person laying there is not my mom.”

Akilah Frazier’s mom was supposed to pick up her children on Wednesday morning, but when she didn’t show, Frazier began to worry.

“What’s taking so long? I called and called and she didn’t pick up,” Frazier recalled.

Finally, the call was answered, but it was a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy on the other side.

“They said, ‘Well, we found your mom lying in the middle of the road.’ Instantly my throat, you know, I felt sick to my stomach like I was going to throw up,” Frazier said.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Covert Road, near Saint Jean in Salida, where someone was lying on the road. Lopez was found unconscious not even 200 feet from her home.

“She doesn’t remember if it was a fist or an object, but she remembers something was coming at her. And she said, ‘Why are you doing this? No, no. Why are you doing this to me?’ and she remembers taking off trying to run back home. Obviously, she didn’t make it,” Frazier said.

Frazier said her mom was admitted to a medical center in Modesto, with a brain bleed, broken bones in her face and swollen eyes, which are still shut.

“You literally were just going for the face and the head. It sounds like you were trying to take that person out,” Frazier said. “She was just taken advantage of and brutally beat, to be left for dead.”

Frazier said her mom is recovering, but she can’t leave the hospital until she’s fully able to open her eyes. Lopez said the attacker seemed like someone also out on a morning walk, and Frazier fears it was someone who lives near them.