(KTXL) — A pursuit along Highway 99 in Stanislaus County on Tuesday night came to an end after a semi-truck driver aided deputies, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Video Above: Davis Community Reacts to Arrest of Stabbings Suspect

Just after midnight, deputies were attempting a traffic stop when a vehicle almost caused a collision near Tuolumne Boulevard and Leon Avenue in west Modesto.

The vehicle fled onto Highway 99 near the Whitmore and Hatch Road off-ramps near Ceres where a semi-truck driver “created his own traffic break” and forced the suspect vehicle to stop and pull onto the shoulder.

The driver was found to have a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit and the passenger was on active probation for a prior domestic violence conviction. A concealed and loaded revolver was found underneath a seat.

Both occupants of the vehicle were booked into the Stanislaus County jail.