(FOX40.COM) — An officer-involved shooting in Stanislaus County has left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the officer was able to escape the situation without any injuries. The sheriff’s response to the incident has caused road closures in Stanislaus County, according to the California Department of Transportation.

According to officials, deputies received calls around 5:30 p.m. of a carjacking involving a gun near the town of Grayson. About 15 minutes later, officers said they located the stolen car and began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect struck another vehicle near Stuhr Road before exiting the car and fleeing on foot. At this point, the man shot at least one gunshot in the direction of deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officials said that at least one deputy shot back at the suspect, which struck him. The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Route 33 is in complete closure from Anderson Road to Stuhr Road, which is south of Crows Landing.

There is currently no estimated time for opening, a social media post read.