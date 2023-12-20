(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday.

The department announced the checkpoint in a press release, adding that it will be held “somewhere within the county.”

•Video Above: Woman arrested for DUI after swerving into two pedestrians, killing both

“Drunk drivers often face jail time, the loss of their driver licenses, higher insurance rates, and dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, having car towed, collision repair, and lost wages due to time off from work,” the release read.

It continued, “Even worse, a drunk driver can cause a traffic crash that claims someone’s life or even their own.”

The sheriff’s office also provided some tips for those looking to enjoy a safe night after drinking.

If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan to designate a sober driver before the party begins.

If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life and inaction could cost a life.

The DUI checkpoint has been funded by a grant from the California Cannabis Tax Fund.