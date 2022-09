MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An early morning shooting on Thursday in Modesto left one man dead, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:43 a.m., deputies arrived to the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive, near the Modesto Airport, and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was taken to an area hospital but later died of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is underway by the sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit.