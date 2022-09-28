STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency said it will be waiving all adoption fees for dogs this weekend.

On both Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, all dog adoption fees will be free. All pets in the shelters are up to date on their shots, microchipped along with being neutered, the agency said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After receiving a number of animals at the shelter over the summer, the community is encouraged to help give loving homes to the dogs.

According to the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, there are nearly 200 dogs waiting to be adopted. Adoptions are first come, first served so the agency encourages those who want to adopt to come early.

For more information visit www.StanislausAnimalServices.com