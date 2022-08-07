MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency has temporarily suspended the intake of stray dogs and cats due to the outbreak of streptococcus zooepidemicus, a highly infectious respiratory disease.

In order to stop the spread and treat the animals affected, the Animal Services Agency will stop accepting strays for the next three weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus is a bacterial infection that can rapidly spread in overcrowded shelters and can cause pneumonia and sometimes even death for dogs.

The Modesto Police Department Animal Control will “still be responding to reports of vicious animals, injured animals, and animal attacks,” read the post.