(FOX40.COM) — A custodial deputy in Stanislaus County was arrested Monday for alleged “sexual acts” with an inmate, the local sheriff’s office said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it learned of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 45-year-old custodial deputy from Modesto and an inmate.

Following an investigation during which evidence was taken from the deputy’s home, the man was put on paid administrative leave.

The man was arrested later that day and posted bail Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the criminal and internal administrative investigations are ongoing.