(KTXL) — Most of the concert series lineup for the Stanislaus County Fair has been announced and it includes artists in different genres.

On May 12, rock band The All-American Rejects was announced as the latest musical act for the fair. The band is known for their hits “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” and “Gives You Hell.”

The 10-day lineup also includes R&B singer Ginuwine, rock bands Plain White T’s and Lit, country band Parmalee and country singer Ashley McBryde.

Ginuwine and McBryde are also scheduled to perform at the California State Fair at Cal Expo in Sacramento this summer.

The Stanislaus County Fair runs from July 7 to 16 at the county fairgrounds on 900 North Broadway in Turlock.

The nightly concert series will begin at 8:30 p.m. and concerts are open seating and on a space-available basis.

The fair’s carnival hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the lineup for the Stanislaus County Fair concert series, according to the fair’s website:

•Friday, July 7 — Parmalee

•Saturday, July 8 — Ginuwine

•Sunday, July 9 — El Dasa

•Monday, July 10 — Plain White T’s

•Tuesday, July 11 — Revisiting Creedence

•Wednesday, July 12 — Lit

•Thursday, July 13 — The All-American Rejects

•Friday, July 14 — Blue Oyster Cult

•Saturday, July 15 — Ashley McBryde

•Sunday, July 16 — TBD

How much do fair tickets cost?

General admission tickets for adults are going for $12 with carnival wristbands costing $35 until July 6. Tickets for children 7 to 12 years old and senior citizens (65 and over) are $5 until July 6.

When the fair starts on July 7, tickets for adults will go up to $15, while children and seniors will need to pay $7. Wristbands for the carnival will be $35 Monday through Friday, but will increase to $40 on Saturdays and Sundays.