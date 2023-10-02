(FOX40.COM) — A Stanislaus County man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket he purchased in Patterson, the California Lottery announced Friday.

According to the agency, Tim Dynes stopped at a taco truck after returning home from a trip and while waiting for his food purchased scratchers from a convenience store across the street.

Dynes discovered he had won $1 million before his food was ready but played it cool for the rest of the wait.

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes told the California Lottery.

The owner of the convenience store that sold the ticket will receive $5,000, the California Lottery said.

A woman in Stockton won $1 million from a scratcher purchased at Village Liquor & More on Holman Road in Stockton.