(FOX40.COM) — The Turlock Police Department has arrested a 42-year-old man on Wednesday for possession of child pornography and sending or selling obscene matter depicting a minor.

According to police, the man is currently an employee at an elementary school in the Turlock Unified School District.

Turlock PD said it received a “CyberTip” regarding child pornography distribution, which was further investigated by Turlock Police detectives.

Upon investigation, detectives discovered the identity of a man who had uploaded images of children to an app and brought him in for questioning at the Turlock Public Safety Facility.

After conducting an interview, police arrested the man. They added that investigators do not believe any local student victims were targeted, but are “working diligently” to confirm this.

Detectives also found additional devices in the man’s home, which are being processed for further evidence. If any is found, more charges could be added, police said.

“We are leveraging technology and working hard to stop child exploitation in Turlock. Keeping children safe is our number one priority,” officials said.