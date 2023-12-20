(FOX40.COM) — Stanislaus County is looking for volunteers for its annual Point-in-Time Count of the unhoused population on Jan. 25, 2024.

The Point-in-Time Count is a census survey to help determine the amount of people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Volunteers will conduct the census survey in Modesto, Turlock, Ceres, Hughson, Waterford, Oakdale, Riverbank, Patterson, Newman and unincorporated areas in Stanislaus County.

While conducting the survey, the county said volunteers will hand out comfort kits to unhoused people that include socks, hygiene supplies, and resource information.

According to the county, the count includes two types of people: those who are unhoused living in emergency shelters or transitional housing and those who are unsheltered living in public or private places not designated to be used as regular sleeping accommodations.

“The PIT Count is an essential element in our effort to end homelessness, as the data gathered from this census shows us so much more than how many people are homeless in Stanislaus — we also learn more about who is homeless and why,” Stanislaus County said on its site.

Those who are interested in volunteering as a group must enter a unique team name and each member has to register separately.

Volunteers will have to go through training, which includes safety information, how to engage vulnerable populations, and how to complete surveys through an app used for the county. The county said training should take an hour and a half to complete and is required for all volunteers.

Click or tap here to register.

The deadline to register as a volunteer is Jan. 7, 2024