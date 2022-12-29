(KTXL) — Stanislaus County had two people under the age of 65 die from influenza this flu season, the county public health department said.

Both of the people who died were men, and the public health department said it’s the county’s first flu-related deaths under age 65 this season.

Common symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. People can get severely ill, and the public health department said it would most likely happen to those with underlying health conditions.

For people with health conditions who think they may have the flu, testing is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites. Those who have the flu may be prescribed antiviral medications by their providers, the health department said.

The medications could help people avoid becoming seriously ill by treating them early. The public health department, however, warns that antibiotics are “not effective against the flu.”

It’s recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor places, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are feeling sick. Hospitals have been seeing a lot of COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory virus cases, according to public health.

Flu shots are still available and OK to get at this time of the year, the public health department said.