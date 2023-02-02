(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said 58 people were arrested during an operation focusing on rescuing victims of human trafficking and identifying their captors.

Named “Reclaim and Rebuild,” agencies statewide identified and arrested men and women on suspicion of prostitution, pimping, sex offender violations, human trafficking and contacting minors with the intent to commit a felony.

The operation happened from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28 during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Month. Meanwhile, the arrests reportedly happened over a three-day period.

The sheriff’s office said they and advocacy groups assisted eight women who asked for help.

In Sacramento County, a 13-year-old was rescued during “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.”

Across the state, almost 400 people were arrested, and 125 adults were found to be victims of human trafficking, the sheriff’s office said. The operation saw collaboration from 82 agencies statewide.

In Stanislaus County, Turlock Police, Ceres Police, the California Highway Patrol and the DA’s office were among those who participated.

If you or someone you know is a victim and needs immediate help, call 911 or the sheriff’s emergency dispatch at 209-552-2468.