(FOX40.COM) — Stanislaus County Deputy Matthew Dessert was arrested Tuesday for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes against a teenager over a span of nearly five years.

Stanislaus County detectives say they were contacted by a school counselor at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday regarding a student who disclosed sexual abuse. The teenage victim said they knew Dessert and explained to detectives that the abuse began at the age of nine years old.

Officials say Dessert voluntarily came to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested for alleged continual sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 or 15 years of age, penetration with a foreign object of a victim under the age of 18, sexual battery, and physical abuse of a child.

Dessert was booked into jail with $425,000 bail. He posted bail and was released a few hours after being booked, according to Stanislaus County.

Dessert was reportedly employed as a patrol deputy for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. He was placed on paid administrative leave and his peace officer powers have been revoked.

The investigation is ongoing, officials say. If anyone has information regarding the case, they can contact Detective J. Wall at 209-525-7038 or jwall@stansheriff.com.