(FOX40.COM) — Schools in Stanislaus County could see an increase in the presence of deputies after multiple reports of adults approaching children, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Friday that within the last week, three separate reports were made to law enforcement of adults approaching students near Fairview Elementary School, located in Modesto at 1937 W Whitmore Ave. All reported interactions took place between 1 and 3 p.m.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in all three incidents, a gray car was driven by an unknown person.

“In the first instance, near Vivian Road and Poland Road, a man offered candy to two students,” the agency wrote in a social media post.

It continued, “In the second at Fairview Park, a woman told a child that they knew their mother and offered them a ride home. In the third [incident] near Rancho Encantado Road and San Ramos Way, a man offered a student a ride home.”

The agency said it is working with Modesto City Schools to add extra law enforcement presence near the Fairview campus and surrounding schools.

“Please speak to your child about safety tips, including walking in pairs, avoiding walking through a secluded area, not getting into a stranger’s car, and if someone who approaches them makes them uncomfortable, run away and find the nearest adult they trust,” the sheriff’s office concluded.