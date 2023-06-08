(KTXL) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a May 26 drive-by shooting in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

During their investigation of the May shooting, law enforcement found that three people were involved in shooting at the moving vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Street.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy as one of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrant for the teen.

He was arrested by the Turlock Police Department and is facing charges of attempted homicide, shooting at an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a concealed firearm.