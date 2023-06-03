(KTXL) — A teenager died on Friday night after being stabbed in a residential area in eastern Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

– Video above: Candlelight vigil held for Grant Union High School student

The 17-year-old boy was located in the 2000 block of N. Daubenberger Road at around 10:50 p.m. by police who began providing first aid and CPR before medical personnel arrived.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where life-saving measures were continued by medical staff. At around 11:40 p.m. the teen died of his injuries due to the severity of his injuries.

Law enforcement spoke with witnesses and found that the boy had been attending a house party in the area and while he was leaving a group of males approached him.

A physical fight took place and the teen was stabbed at least once during the fight before the group of males fled from the area.

Through witness statements, detectives have gained some suspect information but do not have any detailed information on any possible suspects.