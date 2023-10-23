(FOX40.COM) — A teen was arrested by officers with the Fresno Police Department on Oct. 15 for suspected human trafficking of a minor in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The 16-year-old male was seen at the Fresno County Fair by officers who were aware that the teen had a Ramey Warrant for human trafficking of a minor by force, pimping and pandering.

The teen was taken into custody without any incident and Fresno Police contacted the Turlock Investigator in charge of the case who later took custody of the teen.

On Oct. 16, he was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall where is he facing the charges mentioned above.

The Turlock Police Department said that parents concerned about their child possibly being involved in human trafficking should lookout for the following:

• Has more than one cellphone

• Unexplained large amounts of cash

• Fresh tattoos in relation to names or human trafficking symbols, such as crowns

• Fresh, unexplained injuries

• Possession of high-end clothing not purchased by parents

• Obvious changes of behavior; sudden detachment from friends and family