(FOX40.COM) — A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train in Riverbank on Monday morning, according to Riverbank Police.

The agency said that the teen was struck around 10:50 a.m. near Patterson Road, in central Riverbank.

Police said that deputies, a fire crew and a medical personnel responded, but found the teen deceased near the train tracks under the Atchison St. bridge.

The teen was not identified, but police said she was a resident of Riverbank.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the girl’s family and friends during this difficult time,” police said on Facebook.

Several Amtrak trains were delayed during the day due to the crash, with one train more than 3 hours delayed.