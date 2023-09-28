(FOX40.COM) — A driver who is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested after causing a crash near Modesto that left three dead, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Thursday just after 7:30 a.m. near Gates Road and State Route 132.

Officials said a Lexus was speeding on the highway when the driver began to drift onto the right shoulder. The driver then attempted to veer back to the left, which placed the car directly into the path of a Hyundai traveling in the opposite direction.

Both people inside of the Hyundai were pronounced dead by medical personnel upon arrival.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a third person who was pinned inside of the Lexus. They were life-flighted to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, 49, was arrested after officers determined that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to CHP, all parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.