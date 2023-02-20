(KTXL) — Several train cars derailed in Stanislaus County on Monday, according to Union Pacific.

The derailment happened just before 4 a.m. in Riverbank, near Claus and Paterson roads.

Three train cars derailed upright and one was leaning over, the train company said.

•Video Above: K9 killed as deputies chased suspect through train yard

According to Union Pacific, no one was injured, and there were no hazmat releases.

How the derailment happened is under investigation and clean-up efforts are underway.