TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department is asking for help in finding the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian.

According to police, the crash happened Tuesday around 3:31 p.m. on Fulkerth Road, near North Tully Road.

Police said first responders were first at the scene and tried helping the man, who was lying on the westbound lanes of Fulkerth Road, but he died at the scene.

Officers canvassed the area for information and evidence. Witnesses reportedly told them a small, white car was seen fleeing westbound on Fulkerth Road.

They later found video that identified the car as a 2000 white Acura TL. The video showed the Acura had damage to its windshield and front passenger side.