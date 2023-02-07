(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will have extra officers on duty throughout the city on Super Bowl Sunday to deter people from driving under the influence.

According to the police department, on Feb. 12, there will be extra officers on duty looking for drivers who appear under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

The police department is telling residents who plan on drinking to “go safely” by having a game plan or staying sober.

“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads. Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for,” Sgt. Joseph Dusel said in a news release.

This program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.