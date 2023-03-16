(KTXL) — A shooting in Modesto on Wednesday night involving four victims left two people dead, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At 11:33 p.m., reports came in of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue in Modesto.

When officers and deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene they located four people who had been shot.

Two people were determined to have non-life-threatening injuries and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people killed in the shooting have been identified as a 36-year-old male and a 54-year-old male.

The police departments homicide unit took over the investigation and have determined that there are no suspects at large.