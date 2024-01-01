(FOX40.COM) — Two passengers who were not wearing their seatbelts died in an early morning New Year’s Day rollover crash near Turlock Lake in Stanislaus County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A third passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital, as well as the driver, who was also arrested on charges of felony DUI and felony gross vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

The agency said the crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on Jan. 1 near Lake Road and Roberts Ferry Road, east of Modesto.

Emergency crews that responded found a Toyota sedan overturned on the south side of Lake Road.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was driving westbound on Lake Road when it approached a right bend and left the south road edge before overturning.

Two passengers in the rear seats, who were unrestrained, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the CHP said.

The third passenger, who was in the front passenger seat, sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers contacted the driver, a man in his 20s, and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was arrested on the felony charges.