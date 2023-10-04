(FOX40.COM) — Fire crews with the Patterson Fire Department discovered two bodies inside of a burning home on Wednesday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies arrived at the burning home in the 600 block of N 4th Street in Patterson and learned about the two unidentified bodies.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and law enforcement currently has no reason to believe there is a criminal act connected to the two deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.