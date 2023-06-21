(KTXL) — Deputies safely rescued a woman who had been violently taken from her home by an ex-boyfriend on June 18, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:40 p.m., several deputies were sent to a home on the 100 block of South Morgan Road in Turlock for reports of a man entering a home with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly forced his way into the home and flashed a gun at the people inside, including a 12-year-old and a 30-year-old who had made the 911 calls.

He is accused of then pistol-whipping a child and threatening several of them before dragging the victim out of the home. The sheriff’s office said the woman was forced to enter his car, and he proceeded to speed away.

Aerial support helped deputies locate the car and told deputies it was speeding on Central Avenue. Law enforcement was able to catch up to the car on Kelley Road.

The suspect stopped the car when it got onto the Hills Ferry Bridge, which was closed off with construction barricades.

Video shows the suspect running over to the woman who was trying to escape and placing her between himself and the deputies that were arriving.

He soon surrendered and let the woman walk over to the deputies.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Angel Primitivo Garcia. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats and brandishing of a replica firearm.