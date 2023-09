(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after an alleged burglary attempt at a business in Patterson, according to police.

In a video released by the Patterson Police Department, the man, 30, got stuck after rapelling from the roof of a car repair shop.

Photo courtesy of the Patterson Police Department.

While dangling from the roof, the man was moaning in pain, which set off an alarm, police said.

The man eventually dropped to the floor and he was arrested and booked for burglary charges, police said.