(FOX40.COM) — Officials who conducted a welfare check near Modesto on Sunday led to the discovery of two bodies, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said deputies were sent to the area of Hart Rd. and Maze Blvd. on Sunday night for a security check on a man and a woman who hadn’t been heard from in several days.

Deputies located two deceased adults, identified as 42-year-old Cory Rife of Waterford and 46-year-old Steven Whiteside of Modesto, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of a break-in at the home, and that detectives “were brought in to assume control of the suspicious double death investigation.”

The agency said it is awaiting the results of autopsies and toxicology results, and that more information will be shared later.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 209-652-0437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-603-7463.