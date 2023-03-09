(KTXL) — A rollover vehicle collision on Wednesday in Turlock killed a woman and two dogs dead, according to the Turlock Police Department.

At 3:15 p.m. reports came in of a solo vehicle rollover in the 4000 block of West Linwood Avenue and as officers were in route they learned that the vehicle was also on fire.

The solo occupant, 40-year-old Brandi Kane, was able to get out of the vehicle before first responders arrived and was airlifted to an area hospital.

Kane later became unresponsive and died of her injuries according to police.

Two dogs were also inside the vehicle with Kane when the vehicle crashed. The collision killed one dog and the other was humanly euthanized due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Police are still working to determine if speed, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.