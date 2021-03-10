Empire couple arrested after over a dozen fractures found on 5-month-old daughter

EMPIRE, Calif. (KTXL) – An Empire couple was arrested Tuesday after allegedly abusing their 5-month-old daughter and not seeking immediate medical attention.

A spokesperson with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says Tasawri Jaali Ellis and Isabella Ramirez are accused of injuring their daughter’s limbs by squeezing and twisting them.

More than a dozen bone fractures were found throughout her body and in different stages of healing, according to the spokesperson. The child has since been transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where her condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s department says Ellis and Ramirez were interviewed by investigators and arrested. They face multiple charges of child abuse and neglect. Ellis was also booked on an additional charge of aggravated mayhem.

Ramirez has posted bail but Ellis was still in jail with $550,000 bail.

The spokesperson says it is still an active investigation and “our detectives are in the process of piecing everything together.”