Stanislaus State delays campus return due to 9 COVID-19 cases

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — California State University, Stanislaus has delayed its return to on-campus instruction after dozens were in close contact with multiple faculty, student employees and staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In her weekend announcement, Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn said while fall classes will still begin Aug. 23, all in-person instruction has been delayed until Oct. 1.

Rosalee Rush, the senior associate vice president for communications, marketing and media relations at the university, told FOX40 the date was chosen in response to nine recently reported cases of COVID-19 on campus. As of Friday, there have been a total of 88 people who were in close contact with the infected.

According to Junn, the nine “cases are separate incidents not linked to transmissions at one campus source.”

Rush cited the California State University system’s vaccine requirement as the reasoning behind Stanislaus State’s Oct. 1 return to campus instruction. All CSU students, faculty and staff will need to show proof of vaccination no later than Sept. 30.

“We want people to be able to get those vaccinations,” Rush said Monday. “We want everyone to be able to come back safely, however, we must be mindful and look at the data and see what is happening in our county.”

Less than half of Stanislaus County’s population has been fully vaccinated.

The 400 students who were meant to start moving into on-campus housing will still be able to so long as they show they’ve been vaccinated or have a vaccine exemption. Those who are exempt will still need to “provide ongoing testing status.”

Once students can return to campus, masks will be required for everyone and classrooms will be arranged so students can sit at least 3 feet apart, Rush said.