Stanislaus State’s food pantry asking for community’s help as students struggle with food insecurity

(KTXL) — Like other food pantries and food banks, the Warrior Food Pantry on the Stanislaus State campus has also seen an increase in the number of students needing help.

The pantry is now asking the community for donations to help them help more students during the pandemic.

“Some students that didn’t struggle before are struggling now,” said Jennifer Sturtevant, care manager at Stanislaus State. “They’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic and finding employment is challenging. There’s many, many hurdles right now they’re experiencing.”

Sturtevant said the pantry was started in 2016 to serve students struggling with food insecurity — a problem that has grown every year.

“Some of our students are struggling to make ends meet. They don’t know where they’re going to sleep at night,” she told FOX40. “Some of them are not sure where they’re going to get their next meal from. They’re skipping meals, maybe eating one meal a day. And so, the access to these services is so critical for them.”

Once a week, students can pick up basic necessities for free.

They can come and get up to 10 items, including hygiene products, refrigerated or frozen items, or fresh produce — whatever they need.

In addition to the pantry, and thanks to partnerships, the school also distributes food boxes to students once a month.

But the need is still there.

“It’s really hard to focus on your studies if your stomach’s growling because you’re hungry, because you haven’t eaten in a day and a half, because you’re trying to budget your meals,” Sturtevant said.

The university is asking for the community’s help to keep the Warrior Pantry shelves stocked and other food assistance programs funded.

They’re accepting both food and monetary donations to help support student success.

“We’re excited to have any kind of contribution is really, really lovely,” Sturtevant said.

Click or tap here to donate to the Warrior Food Pantry or the school’s other assistance foundations.