STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Stockton experienced a historic moment Thursday when Stanley McFadden was sworn in as the Stockton Police Department’s newest chief of police, the first Black man to hold the position in the city’s history.

McFadden began his law enforcement career in 1993 with the San Jose Police Department.

He eventually spent time on multiple teams from that department, including being part of the Field Training Program, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Gang Investigation Unit, Child/Elder Abuse Unit and Homicide/Crime Scene Unit.

Throughout his time at the department, McFadden moved up the ranks, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and appointed as the commander of the Bureau of Administration’s training division.

Prior to the move to Stockton, McFadden served as San Jose’s deputy chief of police, a position he held since 2021. While in that position, McFadden managed over 1,000 employees and oversaw an annual operating budget of approximately $273 million.