STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton’s new Police Chief Stanley McFadden said he understands the community’s concerns and that he’s ready to take on the challenges the city and his department face.

“We’re losing officers, right?” McFadden said. “And I need to stop the bleeding. We need to tourniquet what’s going on here so we can retain the men and women of this police department.”

According to McFadden there are currently 406 sworn officers, nearly 80 short of full staffing. Neighboring departments offer higher pay.

“My officers know they’re the lowest paid but they suit up every day,” McFadden said.

McFadden also said that modern policing is more about collaboration with community resources like behavioral health and housing advocates.

“There’s certain situations where police need to take a backseat and just ensure the safety of the process but absolutely we need to have the right folks there, the right folks taking the lead,” McFadden said.

McFadden believes that adequate staffing, community collaboration, and this new policing approach will ultimately lead to crime reduction.

“You can’t have the same community policing model in every community,” McFadden said. “Every community is unique, every community has different challenges so by having strong relationships you need what resources need to be in what neighborhood”