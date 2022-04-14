TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stars Casino in Tracy is moving to a bigger location at the West Valley Mall in a move the business and city are calling a win-win.

Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Macalino said the Stars Casino is looking to become a destination for more than just gambling.

“We’re hoping that people come not just for gaming, but for entertainment, to bring their friends over for a drink just to hang out,” Macalino said.

Macalino said the cardroom will take over the shuttered Famous Dave’s location in the West Valley Mall.

“I think that mall has been neglected for the last few years, but I like the signs that it’s starting to come back to life. And being a part of that revitalization I think is key,” Macalino said.

The new location, which will include a full bar and restaurant area, will also feature more card tables.

“I think it will be an ideal place. It will even have a patio where people can eat outside, enjoy a drink, and really be separated from the gaming floor. And if they didn’t want to play a few hands of blackjack, they’re more than welcome to do so,” Macalino said.

Betting on the casino’s success, the city of Tracy worked with businesses to facilitate the reaction in an effort to bring more people to the city’s retail hub along the Interstate 205 corridor.

Tracy Economic Development Director Michael Nimon said the casino came to them and laid their cards on the table as they struggled to stay open after repeated pandemic-related closures.

“The city of Tracy partners with its businesses. We are in tune with what their needs are and work closely to be flexible and enable their success,” Nimon said.

The city and casino worked together to update several ordinances in September including allowing the cardroom to stay open 24 hours, increasing the number of card tables and players at the tables, and eliminating the signage and advertisement restrictions for cardrooms to help them stay in business.

“We’re excited about the impact being all upside. They’re moving into a larger facility. They’re going to hire 50% more staff. A lot of their staff are actually local residents as well,” Nimon said.

Macalino and Nimon agree the move will be a winning hand for both the local economy and the business.

“The cardroom will easily attract more people and attracting more people we contribute to the other businesses,” Macalino said.

Stars Casino in Tracy is planning to have a soft opening at the new location July 1.