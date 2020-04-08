Startup company works with El Dorado County Library to get face shields to medical workers

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A startup company that normally creates products for pharmaceutical companies is working with its El Dorado County community to help local health care workers.

“It feels really good,” said Greg Self, an engineer with HiDO Technologies. “Everybody is so appreciative of it. It makes you feel good to do that.“

Ten days ago, HiDO Technologies suspended its normal operation, switching gears to produce thousands of facial shields to be donated to area hospitals.

“We’ve got the skillset and the time now and the will and desire to do it,” Self said.

On top of the face masks worn by medical personnel, the shields will serve as added protection.

“Most of the people that really need these are frontline and they’re working with patients who are having problems breathing and having problems with coughing,” Self explained.

HiDO Technologies footed the bill for the initial 15,000 shields to be produced.

The first 2,000 masks will go to Marshall Medical Center in Placerville. The remainder will go to other locations in El Dorado County.

“My husband being a surgeon at Marshall and on behalf of all the medical families, I have to say it means a lot for us as families,” said community volunteer Elyse Cyphers. “It gives all of us peace of mind a little bit.”

HiDO Technologies says they are committed to making 50,000 shields. Right now, they are producing 1,500 to 1,800 masks a week.

“We can run one print, which is about 10 of these, every 12 hours,” said Brandon Woolsey, an electro-mechanical engineer and co-founder of HiDO Technologies.

They’re doing that with help from the El Dorado County Main Library, which has loaned it’s 3D printers to the cause.

“It was just synchronicity blossomed,” said Carolyn Brooks, El Dorado County’s director of library services. “Libraries exist to serve their communities at whatever capacity we can. And right now, this is the capacity that we can offer. We can make sure that we have face shields for our frontline health workers.”

Outside funding is also coming through.

“The El Dorado Community Foundation is now on board,” Cyphers said. “We’re gonna help pay for some of this. So, it really is truly a grassroots effort.”

If you would like to donate to the effort, you can click or tap here for the GoFundMe page.