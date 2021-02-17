State agency launches COVID-19 guidance website for California employers, workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency announced the launch of a new website Wednesday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

LWDA officials said the website at SaferAtWork.covid19.ca.gov is where employers and workers in California can find the latest state and local county COVID-19 rules, sorted by industry.

“We recognize that in a public health crisis, guidelines and best practices are evolving. That’s why we created a central navigation hub where employers can find the latest information,” said California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su in a release.

To use the website, employers will be asked to answer general questions about their business, including location and current COVID-19 practices, without having to provide personal information, according to the release.

Once those questions are answered, the website will provide the user a “road map” of information and links to resources specifically tailored to the user.

“With this resource, we hope all employers will find it easier to access state and local information so that businesses can operate as safely as possible,” Su said.

LWDA officials said the portal is available in English and Spanish and uses a database of trusted sources for their COVID-19 guidance.

The website also provides information about employee benefits, paid sick leave and immediate steps to take if a COVID-19 case is found at the workplace.

LWDA officials said the website is “for educational purposes and will not be used for state enforcement activities.”