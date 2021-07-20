State approves use of San Joaquin Fairgrounds for new housing development

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Department of General Services announced Monday they would be using a portion of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for new housing development.

Thomas Kennedy has lived in Stockton nearly his whole life and said he welcomes the news of a new housing development at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.

“Over the last 10 years, it’s really gone into disrepair,” Kennedy said. “We have quite a bit of rental property in Stockton and demand on the rent side is huge, it’s never-ending.”

The land is set to be transformed into mixed-use housing for all income levels, with some additional recreation space.

“This is a big deal for the city of Stockton. This project is going to help us meet some of our most pressing housing needs,” said Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln.

“There clearly is a need for additional single-family homes and condominiums and things like that type projects,” Kennedy said.

Lincoln said the new housing development could bring thousands of new living options to the city.

“We’re looking at creating a new ecosystem of housing, one that’s based off of equity, one that’s based off of community and one that’s based off of opportunity,” he explained.

The state recently announced plans to use 110 acres of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for the development, with 20% allocated for affordable housing.

The state is asking for requests for qualifications, also known as an RFQ, to find interested developers.

“We’re all motivated to get this project moving forward as quickly, as effectively and as efficiently as possible,” Lincoln said.

The remaining 142 acres of the fairgrounds would still be used for fair operations.

According to Lincoln, the project would require the developer to seek community input.

“It’s essential and it’s critical to the success of this particular project that the community is involved every step of the way and has input,” Lincoln told FOX40.

As of now, there’s no timeline for when construction on the project would begin.