STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — There is still bias in California law enforcement, according to a new report from the State Auditor’s Office.

The audit evaluated five law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Stockton Police Department. It also looked at San Jose police, San Bernardino police, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Although the report says it did not find definitive evidence that people in those five departments were members of hate groups, it did find that officers at each department engaged in biased conduct and social media posts.

Bobby Bivens, president of the San Joaquin area NAACP, read the report for the first time on Tuesday when FOX40 showed it to him.

“I was not shocked by what I saw,” Bivens said.

Of 450 officers with public social media accounts, 13 were found to have posted biased statements while employed, seven of those were from the CDCR. The social media posts targeted Black people, Asians, Latinos, Muslims, women, immigrants and LGBTQ people.

The report also found six officers in the departments surveyed defended or promoted content from what the audit calls “problematic groups” such as the Proud Boys or the 3%ers.

According to the auditor’s findings, the departments often did not appropriately address biased conduct when they found it. For example, Stockton police received a complaint about social media posts with racial stereotypes, misogyny and ableism.

The department issued the officer a letter of reprimand.

“We’ve had some cases where the necessary discipline may not have taken place, so this sort of verified some of that to a degree,” Bivens said.

The audit made various recommendations for addressing the Stockton Police Department’s shortcomings, such as interviewing officers about their experiences with diverse communities and asking officers’ employment references about possible biased behaviors. It also noted that neither Stockton police or the CDCR have a formal anti-bias policy.

Despite his membership on the Stockton City Manager’s Police Oversight Committee, Bivens said it was news to him.

“We were under the impression that these pieces had been put in place two to three years ago,” Bivens said.

FOX40 requested interviews with both agencies, and they responded with statements.

“The department remains committed to creating an environment that acknowledges the value of cultural awareness while also reducing bias and eliminating any potential affiliations with hate groups or engaging any activity that is in conflict with the duties of a peace officer in our state,” the CDCR said.

Stockton police also released a statement.

“The Stockton Police Department looks forward to analyzing the audit and seeing how we can align our policies and procedures with the legislative requirements and current best practices to help ensure our officers are policing unbiased and ethically,” Stockton police said.

Bivens said if the report has an upside, it’s that there is a clear call to improve.

“The fact we have a new chief coming in, hopefully, will give that person the direction, the authority and the buy-in from the rank and file to implement this because we’re not guessing anymore,” Bivens said.

The report also called on the State Legislature to enact laws to closely address bias in policing.