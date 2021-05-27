State Auditor: San Joaquin Delta College, other schools failed to properly report crimes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Auditor said it found San Joaquin Delta College was one of six California colleges that failed to properly report crimes that occurred on campus in their 2020 security reports.

In its review released Thursday, the auditor also lists Alliant International University, Cañada College, University of California, Irvine, Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University as failing to follow regulations outlined by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, or Clery Act. According to the State Auditor, there are 59 policies institutions have to implement.

Under federal law, certain colleges have to release annual security reports to outline campus crimes and policies. The reports include crime statistics involving things like sexual assault, robberies, hate crimes and aggravated assaults.

In its review, the State Auditor says San Joaquin Delta College’s report, which covered 2017 through 2019, had inaccurate and incomplete information.

“Because of these errors and omissions, current and prospective students, staff, and other stakeholders may have an inaccurate understanding of campus safety,” wrote California State Auditor Elaine Howle.

In total, San Joaquin Delta College reported 14 crimes for 2019, the lowest number of criminal incidents in the three years listed in their annual security report. That included three incidents of arson, a burglary, a robbery, a motor vehicle theft, an incident of fondling and three hate crimes. There were also two different arrests reported.

The auditor’s report shows San Joaquin Delta College underreported one type of Clery Act crime and listed two types of crimes under the wrong category.

The Stockton college’s report also had two missing policies and 10 inadequate policies, according to the auditor.

More specifically, the college’s policies on sex offense programs and procedures were insufficient and a policy about disciplinary actions as a result of such a crime was missing from its procedures. Their policies for emergency responses and evacuation procedures were also lacking.

Their 2020 report also did not have a description of programs for drug or alcohol abuse education.

Delta College Superintendent and President Dr. Omid Pourzanjan wrote a response to the auditor’s review and recommendations for the college.

“To prevent these occurrences from happening in the future, we will adopt a standardized Clery checklist that will be applied to each case, to make uniform determinations,” Dr. Pourzanjan said in his letter.

“Prior to the findings of this audit, the District was already in the process of reviewing and updating several security policies,” he continued. “We anticipate that our policies will be in full compliance by the end of November 2021. Furthermore, we will convene the Clery Compliance Team at least once per year to assess the District’s compliance regarding policy development.”