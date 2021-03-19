State guidelines for schools now stricter than ones issued by CDC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Local school districts are reassessing their safety protocols shortly before reopening as state guidelines are now more restrictive than those being issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

School districts spent months coming up with reopening plans based on state public health protocols, with the San Juan Unified School District going so far as to send out a video telling parents what to expect.

As recently as January, California officials set stricter rules on keeping students 6 feet apart, which often dictates how many students can fit in a classroom and adjusts class schedules to accommodate fewer students.

SJUSD officials say they are looking at how the state might realign its guidelines with the CDC’s new 3-foot distance recommendation.

The California Department of Public Health implied that changes were coming, telling FOX40, “California’s public health experts have been closely monitoring the emerging science for weeks, with the goal of updating state guidance to align with current evidence.”

The CDC said it changed its guidance based on scientific studies showing there was no greater risk to students with only 3 feet of distancing. The new guidelines still require masks and that teachers stay 6 feet apart from students.

Some Elk Grove schools have already started in-person classes.

If the state revises its rules, a district spokesperson told FOX40, “Ideally, this could mean accommodating more students more frequently.”

The Star Academy Charter School in Natomas set up for 6-foot distancing in the classrooms before it reopened its campus to students.

While local school districts are still deciding what to do about the new CDC guidelines, they are receiving mixed reviews from family members of students who are already back in the classroom.

“I think it’s too close,” said Jag Moran, who said he wants to keep his son safe in school. “I think 6 feet is better.”

Others aren’t as concerned, wanting to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

“I think 3 feet is fine, I think 6 feet is a little excessive because I think most everybody doesn’t follow it anyway,” said Nanette Grayson, grandmother of an SJUSD student.

And after a week of school, some students are craving closer interactions with their friends.

County health officers, as well as the state, have to weigh in before school districts redo their safety protocols or a 3-foot rule is applied.

The CDC told FOX40 their guidance is not mandatory and that states, local health officials and individual school districts have to work together to craft protocols that suit their situation.