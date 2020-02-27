State lists nearly 300 possible sites for homeless services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- During his State of the State address last week, Governor Gavin Newsom said he would allow 286 state-owned properties across California to be released to local governments and used for homeless shelters and services.

The Department of General Services has since released a list of those potential sites.

“I would say I’m extremely pleased,” Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris said.

Harris said local governments, like Sacramento, are glad to have the options.

“As the homeless population grows in our city, it’s obvious we have to have a response,” Harris said.

The list includes Cal Expo, which is in Harris’ district but it’s a different site from one the city wanted to open last year on Ethan Way.

Other sites include the National Guard armory in Lodi and a Caltrans yard off X Street near Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento, a site the city is already planning to open a 100-bed facility this spring.

But not everyone agrees the governor’s move will solve much.

“When you give me a piece of land, that’s only an event,” America’s Homeless Veterans CEO Randall Britt said.

Britt feels there could be too much bureaucracy and questions if local governments will really use the land for the homeless.

“We have gotten big chunks of money that have just been eaten up with administrative costs and plans and things of that nature, without one shovel full of dirt ever being turned over,” he said.

Click or tap here for an interactive map of proposed sites across the state.