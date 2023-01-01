STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county was affected by a “public calamity”.

The state of emergency will expire in seven days unless confirmed and ratified by the Board of Supervisors.

Officials state the storm, which started on Dec. 28, caused extreme damage to the safety of people and property within the county, including flooding of communities, local infrastructure, and extraordinary stress upon levees and water systems.

For more information, visit SJReady.org.