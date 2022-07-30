SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the effects of the McKinney Fire are the reason for the decision.

Almost 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate as their homes were destroyed and critical infrastructure was threatened.

The blaze has intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds, and lightning storms. More than 30,000 acres have burned since it began.

The China 2 and Evans fires have merged to burn more than 300 acres, which prompted more evacuation warnings for more than 200 residents, according to the governor’s office.

A state of emergency allows for more flexibility during this fire. The suspension of regulatory statutes that may impede the emergency response and recovery efforts. It also unlocks certain state resources and helps access federal aid. This proclamation triggers the Emergency Management Assistance Compact which allows firefighting resources from other states to assist California crews in battling the fires.

For more information you can read the emergency proclamation