State-of-the-art sports complex in Del Paso Heights partly opens with futsal courts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The community of Del Paso Heights was buzzing with excitement as Monday marked the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art sports complex.

“This huge project has been in the works since 2015 when it became an idea, and we are now here,” said Danielle Lawrence, with the Mutual Assistance Network.

The sports complex is officially open, but only part of the multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization of the Robertson Community Center and the adjacent parking lot has been finished.

“We are looking to have a ribbon-cutting on our existing baseball, softball field. They are ready for play in January, and then we have four futsal counts right behind us that are playable effective today,” Lawrence said.

Those who wish to play futsal, which is a mini-version of soccer played on a hard surface, have the city and community partners to thank.

“My heart is full and I have a great deal of pride for our city and for our community because this is a result of a lot of people dreaming and doing,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The futsal courts are already being put to good use, with Sacramento Republic FC hosting a youth clinic Monday afternoon.

“Every time we want to open up one of these courts, we love to have kids involved and give them the first chance and the first crack at taking advantage of what’s in their neighborhood,” said Kevin Burdick, with Sacramento Republic FC.

The completion of phase one is a promising sign for the future of the community, and it’s a blueprint for future work that needs to be done in Sacramento.

“Today, you cut one ribbon, but it’s a reminder to me that we have many more ribbons to cut because there are a lot of communities that deserve and need this same kind of attention. But look at this, it’s beautiful,” Steinberg said.

The next phase of improvements will be getting the lighting activated and the land developed. Project leaders are hoping to have that underway early next year.