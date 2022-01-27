State official shares details on new California Interagency Council on Homelessness

The latest official counts show almost 5,600 people are living on the streets in Sacramento County.

Now, imagine the numbers of homeless Californians when you think about the realities in every county of the Golden State.

A new council hopes to create better management of all the resources available to help people and ultimately end homelessness.

Lourdes Castro Ramirez, the state secretary of the Business, Consumer Affairs and Housing Agency, joined Sonseeahray to share details on the California Interagency Council on Homelessness.