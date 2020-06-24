State park officials exploring name change to Negro Bar in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — State park officials say they are in the process of exploring a name change for Negro Bar park in Folsom.

The state park is across from the sand bar mined by Black miners during California’s Gold Rush.

In the years since, the name has taken on negative connotations since the mid-1960s when the Black Power movement changed a name African Americans used to describe themselves into a negative term for so-called “Establishment Blacks” who acquiesced to the status quo.

“Right now, we have the momentum to make those things happen but there should be nothing racist in this country,” Tanya Faison, the co-founder Sacramento Black Lives Matter, told FOX40.

The State Parks Department has been mulling over a name change since 2018 when the first online petition took hold.

Two years ago, Phaedra Jones told FOX40 she was compelled to start an online petition to change the park’s name that drew 1,500 signatures.

“I was hurt, I was angry,” said Jones.

In recent days, the petition has ballooned to over 68,000. Other petitions drew additional signatures.

“When I was driving by it just struck me,” Folsom resident Nick Butler told FOX40. “Why is it there? What is it doing in the middle of town?”

Butler said he got over his first reactions after learning that some members of the Black community, including scholars and historians, insist the name remains the same, agreeing with those who put a historical significance to the miners who established a foothold in an area that became the city of Folsom.

“It wasn’t offensive way back when and now it has become. But I couldn’t think of a better name for the space that would concisely capture what it was,” said Butler.

“There’s plenty of ways to tell history without keeping negative connotations in names,” said Faison.

Butler said whether the name changes or not, there needs to be an educational component attached to the park, something someone may not be able to get by reading a name on a sign.

“Without context, it can be offensive to some folks, trigger trauma in others,” said Butler. “But with that context, it can be called anything and when you arrive you get to see that history.”

State park officials have said that it will hear extensively from community members, including historians, before a decision is made.

The city of Folsom has also held meetings to discuss a change in the name of the park, which is in city limits.